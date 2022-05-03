Guy Fieri Making Special Appearance At Nashville Restaurant

The Mayor of Flavortown is coming to Music City!

Guy Fieri is set to make a special appearance at the Nashville location of his popular restaurant Chicken Guy!. The restaurateur and TV personality is taking a break from filming his hit food travel series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives to stop by the 2nd Avenue restaurant from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday (May 4), News Channel 5 reports.

Chicken Guy!, which opened in 2021, is known for its expansive list of more than 20 house-made sauces, including Fieri's signature Donkey Sauce. He previously stopped by for the restaurant's grand opening in August where he cut the ribbon on the newest location.

"If we're gonna bring great frickin' chicken, I'm gonna bring it to the epicenter [of] chicken, which is Nashville," he said. "All I had to do was have that Prince's hot chicken experience 20 years ago and I knew one day that I'd be back, I hoped I'd be back, and here I am."

More recently, Fieri opened the first "Downtown Flavortown" in Pigeon Forge, bringing the 43,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment center to one of the biggest destinations in Tennessee.

Chicken Guy! is located at 139 2nd Avenue North. The restaurant's flagship location is in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort. To learn more about the restaurant or to check out the menu, visit the website here.