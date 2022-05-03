Lizzo Tricks 'Euphoria' Star Jacob Elordi Into Thirst Trap TikTok

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Everybody had their eyes on Lizzo at the 2022 Met Gala but the singer was busy fangirling over Euphoria heartthrob Jacob Elordi. She managed to make a quick TikTok with the actor but it seems as though he was unaware of the hilarious and suggestive song she put over the video. "TikTok suggested this sound," she slyly captioned the viral post. The two seemed excited to see each other. Elordi was beaming when Lizzo blew a quick kiss at him and he sent her one right back.

@lizzo

TikTok suggested this sound 😏

♬ Throw Dat Ass in a Circle - Lil Ronny MothaF

Elordi's co-star Zendaya was noticeably missing from the exclusive event. The actress is known for her killer red carpet looks but she hasn't made it to the Met Gala for the past three years. "I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working. Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best," she said in an interview. "I will be back eventually... I'll keep delivering in other ways."

Lizzo sure delivered at this year's gala. Wearing a stunning hand-embroidered gold and black coat by Thom Browne, the songstress strutted across the red carpet playing her main accessory: a gold flute! To see the rest of the best looks from the 2022 Met Gala, click here.

