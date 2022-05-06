Have You Heard This Common Misconception About Arizona?

The United States is a rather large and diverse country. In fact, it's so big that most Americans haven't even visited every state, which causes people to form preconceived notions about a place without ever having been there.

Can you guess what the most common misconception about our state? Stacker compiled a list of the biggest common misconceptions about each state. The website states, "To gain a better understanding of common misconceptions about the 50 states and begin debunking them, Stacker surveyed our readers and used a variety of historic and cultural sources to identify misconceptions about every state in the country."

The most common misconception about Arizona is that it is all just one big desert. People who haven't visited the Grand Canyon State may not know about its mountains, plateaus, and pint forests. Stacker explains:

"The first image that comes to mind when you think of Arizona may be a massive desert or the world-famous Grand Canyon—but that topography makes up only about half of Arizona. The state is also home to mountains, plateaus, and the biggest ponderosa pine forest in the United States. As the sixth-largest state by area, Arizona has been called a “land of contradictions,” thanks in part to its diverse landscapes and its miles of shoreline created by its large man-made lakes."

