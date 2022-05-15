Bishop Briggs Pens Heart-Wrenching Letter To Her Pre-Pandemic Self

In the wake of her sister Kate's death last year, Bishop Briggs has become more vulnerable than ever. During her Coachella performance, the pregnant singer-songwriter broke down in tears while singing a song dedicated to Kate, who passed away at the age of 30 after battling ovarian cancer.

The 29-year-old has continued pushing herself to open up to the world, and her latest effort is a heart-wrenching open letter to her pre-pandemic self, which she wrote for the mental health nonprofit Gurls Talk.

In the letter, she encourages herself to drop everything and spend time with her sister. "I want you to spend each day laughing with Kate. Watching any and every trash television show you can find. Go to the beach. Eat French fries. Cook together. Dance," she writes. "But before all that, I want you to go with Kate to the doctor. It seems premature as no symptoms have shown up yet but it’s important."

She also tells herself to forget about work for a while, as difficult as that may be. "I know it’s confusing as you’ve worked so hard each year for it but this isn’t the time. It doesn’t matter," she confesse. "The only thing that matters, the only thing that will ever really matter is that connection you have with your sister."

"This part of life doesn’t get easier. Even from heaven Kate is looking out for you," Briggs continues. "You’ll find yourself married (you eloped, of course…and you proposed again not shocking you control freak) and pregnant with a little baby who appears to have just as much high energy as Mum described Kate having in the womb!"

Briggs ends her letter by thanking everyone who has shined a light in her darkest days, and congratulates herself for sharing her feelings—something she's not always been great at doing. "You’ll find out that you have so many people around you who love you and they will show up for you in ways you could’ve never expected. In the darkness you’ll find grounding in searching for light wherever you can. Ultimately, this is the shift that saves your life," she writes. "Keep living in a way that would make Kate proud and be open about your experiences with others. I know it can be hard sharing and you’ve really never shared like this before but it could help someone. It could show someone that they are not as alone as they feel and isn’t that what you always wanted to do for others with you music?"

Read Briggs' full letter below.