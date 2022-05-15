Halsey Posts Sneak Peek At Upcoming Love And Power Tour

Halsey first announced the Love and Power Tour on January 31, 2022, just days after having to cancel the remainder of the Manic World Tour in January 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Days after that announcement, the singer also shared they were pregnant with their first child, who was born in July 2021.

Fans have been concerned about Halsey's health as they prepare for the tour. Earlier this year, the singer told fans there was a possibility they may have to go MIA due to health issues. But recently, they gave a detailed update on their health and assured fans they would be getting through the tour in a way that doesn't compromise their health.

"I don't want anybody to be worrying. I am on a treatment plan right now, I'm in rehearsals for the tour. I'm really excited and really confident that I'm going to be able to do it in a way that's healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you... Honestly, I'm just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy... and I get to see you guys," they explained in an Instagram Stories post.

For tickets and more information on Halsey's Love and Power Tour, click here.