Key Glock Attempts To Rescue Fan Who Fainted During His Show
By Tony M. Centeno
May 17, 2022
In the post-Astroworld era, Key Glock wants his fans to know that he cares about the well-being of everyone who attends his shows. He proved how much he cares by stopping his show to help a fan in need.
In a clip from his most recent show in Alabama on Sunday, May 15, we can see Key Glock as he halted his show in Birmingham in order to help a fan that reportedly passed out. The crowd was massive so there wasn't a lot of space for the victim to go. That's when he appeared to signal to the audience to bring her to the front of the stage so that they can help the girl.
“Aye y’all, bring her over here yo," Key Glock said as he directed them to the front of the stage.
According to The Shade Room, the condition and the identity of the fan is currently not known. Key Glock joins the slew of artists who have stepped up their sense of awareness during their concerts ever since the tragic events that unfolded at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. in Houston last year. Back in February, Billie Eilish stopped her show to help a fan who couldn't breathe an inhaler. Another artist, Doja Cat, also caught the world's attention when she halted her performance at Lollapalooza in Argentina to ensure the safety of a fan in the crowd.
"Somebody needs help over there. Is that right?" she asked the crowd. While she waited patiently, she told the audience, "Yo, I love you guys I really do, but we can't have that happening."
Travis Scott just started hitting the stage in public again six months after performing at Astroworld Festival, but he's still feeling the heat from the deadly event. Recently, a couple sued the rapper for wrongful death after the potential mother allegedly suffered a miscarriage as a result of the stampede.