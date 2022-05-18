Chris Brown Announces New Album Release Date & Shows Off Official Artwork
By Tony M. Centeno
May 18, 2022
Chris Brown has been teasing his new album for years now. After dropping two fresh singles and announcing his upcoming tour, the singer has finally revealed the official release date for his Breezy album.
On Tuesday night, May 17, Chris Brown revealed the official artwork for his upcoming LP as well as the final release date. Previously, the father of three had just teased the release month and held off on posting the exact date. Now he's confirmed that his 10th studio album will drop on June 24. The project's cover art simply features the back of Brown's head with the album's titles shaved into his hair.
Breezy will serve as the follow-up to Brown's 2019 double-disc album Indigo. So far, the singer has only released two songs from the album, "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)." Prior to confirming the album's release date, Breezy posted a rare photo of himself, but had to clarify that it wasn't the album cover. He also revealed the dates for his upcoming One Of Them Ones tour with Lil Baby.
The announcement was made shortly after Brown revealed the tour in a TikTok video he posted in April. In the video, the "No Guidance" singer shoots a free throw while on his home basketball court with Lil Baby's name by the hoop and a 🤫 emoji over the tour's secret guest. As of this report, neither Brown nor Lil Baby have provided any other insight into who the additional act will be.
Look out for Chris Brown's Breezy album to drop on June 24.