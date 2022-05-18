Chris Brown Announces New Album Release Date & Shows Off Official Artwork

Breezy will serve as the follow-up to Brown's 2019 double-disc album Indigo. So far, the singer has only released two songs from the album, "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)." Prior to confirming the album's release date, Breezy posted a rare photo of himself, but had to clarify that it wasn't the album cover. He also revealed the dates for his upcoming One Of Them Ones tour with Lil Baby.



The announcement was made shortly after Brown revealed the tour in a TikTok video he posted in April. In the video, the "No Guidance" singer shoots a free throw while on his home basketball court with Lil Baby's name by the hoop and a 🤫 emoji over the tour's secret guest. As of this report, neither Brown nor Lil Baby have provided any other insight into who the additional act will be.



Look out for Chris Brown's Breezy album to drop on June 24.