Chris Brown Announces New Album Release Date & Shows Off Official Artwork

By Tony M. Centeno

May 18, 2022

Chris Brown
Photo: Getty Images

Chris Brown has been teasing his new album for years now. After dropping two fresh singles and announcing his upcoming tour, the singer has finally revealed the official release date for his Breezy album.

On Tuesday night, May 17, Chris Brown revealed the official artwork for his upcoming LP as well as the final release date. Previously, the father of three had just teased the release month and held off on posting the exact date. Now he's confirmed that his 10th studio album will drop on June 24. The project's cover art simply features the back of Brown's head with the album's titles shaved into his hair.

Breezy will serve as the follow-up to Brown's 2019 double-disc album Indigo. So far, the singer has only released two songs from the album, "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)." Prior to confirming the album's release date, Breezy posted a rare photo of himself, but had to clarify that it wasn't the album cover. He also revealed the dates for his upcoming One Of Them Ones tour with Lil Baby.

The announcement was made shortly after Brown revealed the tour in a TikTok video he posted in April. In the video, the "No Guidance" singer shoots a free throw while on his home basketball court with Lil Baby's name by the hoop and a 🤫 emoji over the tour's secret guest. As of this report, neither Brown nor Lil Baby have provided any other insight into who the additional act will be.

Look out for Chris Brown's Breezy album to drop on June 24.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.