International Report Names Nashville As The Top Travel Destination

By Sarah Tate

May 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nashville may be known across the country as the home of country music and one of the most popular places to visit, but Music City recently was chosen by an international magazine as the best destination in the world to visit in June.

National Geographic released its list of the top five best destinations around the world for people to visit during June. According to the site:

"June is the month of plenty. Waterfalls are in full flow, wildlife is abundant and the days are at their longest. Sandwiched between the may bank holidays and the packed peak of July and August, this month brings sunny settings without the cost or crowds."

Tennessee's very own capital city found itself in the top spot, largely in part because of the various music festivals and live performances Nashville is getting ready to host, including Bonnaroo and CMA Fest as well as Make Music Nashville festival and the Musicians Corner concert series taking over Centennial Park during May and June.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development also got a shoutout for its Tennessee Music Pathways, which connects visitors to notable cities, buildings and spots around the state that hold significance to the state's musical legacy. Some of the attractions include Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain hometown and Johnny Cash's recording space-turned museum.

These are National Geographic's top travel destinations for the month of June 2022:

  1. Nashville, Tennessee
  2. Pembrokeshire, Wales
  3. Malaysian Borneo
  4. Sweden
  5. Cusco, Peru

Check out the full report here.

