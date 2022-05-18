T-Pain Reschedules, Changes Venue Of Dallas Concert Due To Safety Concerns

T-Pain has moved his Dallas concert to a new date and a new venue due to safety concerns.

The "I'm Sprung" rapper's "Road To Wiscansin Tour" was originally scheduled for Wednesday (May 18) at The Factory. It has now been moved to the Texas Trust CU Theatre on June 24. T-Pain announced the move in a post on social media, citing safety concerns likely due to crime in the area.

"Whelp. I know what you're thinking. I don't have time for the 'I told you so' right now. But, you know, what the f---, Dallas," the rapper began. "First and foremost man, I want to send my condolences out to the families of the people that lost their life the other day. I know y'all told me. I know what y'all said. I appreciate y'all for giving me heads up and stuff like that. Thank you to the mayor for stepping in and trying to reassure me, but we gotta reschedule. We gotta reschedule the Dallas show.

"It's just that time. You know, it's only right for the safety of me, my fans, my team and everybody around the spot. We reschedulin' the whole thing and moving it to a different venue," he said.

Tickets and VIP packages to the original show will be honored at the new show, T-Pain assured his fans.