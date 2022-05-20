Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Rent Castle For Lavish Italy Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly headed to Italy to celebrate their third wedding, after their second and legally official wedding on May 15. TMZ reports the couple has rented out a castle in Portofino, Italy to tie the knot in front of their closest family and friends. Her Kardashian and Jenner sisters, as well as mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, will all be in attendance. According to the outlet, Kourtney's kids will also be part of the bid day after missing from her engagement party, Las Vegas wedding, and their most recent nuptials at the courthouse. Barker will also have his kids with him and some of his blink-182 bandmates. According to TMZ, they will take over the entirety of Castello Brown for a four-day period, but the couple is reportedly hosting another reception back in LA for more people to attend.