Kim Kardashian Splurges On Mansion In Between Her And Kanye West's Houses

By Dani Medina

May 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a new neighbor... Kim Kardashian?

And the 41-year-old mogul spared no expense to acquire the multi-million-dollar home next door to her custom-build Hidden Hills mansion, according to the New York Post. Kardashian spent $6.3 million on the new crib — $800,000 over asking.

Kardashian reportedly bought the home to expand her current one, which is directly across the street from the house her ex-husband Kanye West bought in December. He purchased the home (also over asking) with the intention of being closer to his four children he has with Kim. "It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat," a source told the New York Post.

The 4,320-square-foot home in California has four bedrooms, three and a half baths and is sitting on over an acre of land, according to the New York Post. The property also has a fireplace, wet bar and a pretty big backyard.

The listing states this is the first time the home has ever hit the market. The previous owner, Lilian Darling Holt, died in November at 84 years old.

Photo: Google Maps
Kanye WestKim Kardashian
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.