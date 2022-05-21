Kim Kardashian Splurges On Mansion In Between Her And Kanye West's Houses

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a new neighbor... Kim Kardashian?

And the 41-year-old mogul spared no expense to acquire the multi-million-dollar home next door to her custom-build Hidden Hills mansion, according to the New York Post. Kardashian spent $6.3 million on the new crib — $800,000 over asking.

Kardashian reportedly bought the home to expand her current one, which is directly across the street from the house her ex-husband Kanye West bought in December. He purchased the home (also over asking) with the intention of being closer to his four children he has with Kim. "It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat," a source told the New York Post.

The 4,320-square-foot home in California has four bedrooms, three and a half baths and is sitting on over an acre of land, according to the New York Post. The property also has a fireplace, wet bar and a pretty big backyard.

The listing states this is the first time the home has ever hit the market. The previous owner, Lilian Darling Holt, died in November at 84 years old.