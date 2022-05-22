Amanda Bynes Says She's Interested In A 'What I Like About You' Revival

Amanda Bynes recently revealed that she's "very interested" in a What I Like About You revival. The WB series aired from 2002 to 2006 for a total of 4 seasons.

"I think it's a great idea to reboot the show," she said to TMZ. For those who aren't familiar, the synopsis of the series reads: "When Holly's father is transferred to Japan, she is sent to live with her big sister Valerie in New York City, turning Valerie's life upside down." Though she hasn't spoken to former co-stars Leslie Grossman or Jennie Garth about it yet, she shared "I miss them and would love to work with them again. I don't miss acting but I loved this show, so I'd be down to return to acting for this revival. It would be a great experience to continue the show." According to the outlet, Garth said something similar in a podcast interview.

Bynes' 9-year conservatorship officially ended in March of this year. Since then, she officially dropped the song "Diamonds" with her fiancé Paul Michael. "Amanda is creative and playful. She had a lot of fun recording 'Diamonds' during the first shutdown of the pandemic," said her lawyer. "She is now able to share it with her fans."