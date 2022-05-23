How Kim Kardashian Supported Pete Davidson During His Final 'SNL'

Pete Davidson made his final appearance as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian had a wholesome way of publicly showing support. The reality star shared a collage of photos of Davidson on the show's Weekend Update segment throughout the years. The sweet collage was posted via her Instagram Stories early Sunday, May 22, just hours after Davidson officially said goodbye to the historic sketch show, according to Page Six.

During the 2021-22 season finale hosted by Natasha Lyonne, Pete gave a heartfelt goodbye to viewers on the Update desk where he became known for his hilarious rants and poking fun at the lack of sketch comedy work he did on the show. The comedian first joined SNL in 2014 when he was just 20 years old. “Back then I was just, like, a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was,” he joked. “Like now, everyone knows I’m white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work.”