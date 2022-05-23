How Kim Kardashian Supported Pete Davidson During His Final 'SNL'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 23, 2022
Pete Davidson made his final appearance as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian had a wholesome way of publicly showing support. The reality star shared a collage of photos of Davidson on the show's Weekend Update segment throughout the years. The sweet collage was posted via her Instagram Stories early Sunday, May 22, just hours after Davidson officially said goodbye to the historic sketch show, according to Page Six.
During the 2021-22 season finale hosted by Natasha Lyonne, Pete gave a heartfelt goodbye to viewers on the Update desk where he became known for his hilarious rants and poking fun at the lack of sketch comedy work he did on the show. The comedian first joined SNL in 2014 when he was just 20 years old. “Back then I was just, like, a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was,” he joked. “Like now, everyone knows I’m white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work.”
During his farewell, Davidson also mentioned his past relationship with Ariana Grande which initially made his name a tabloid headline mainstay. Giving a shoutout to the show's creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, he said, "He really always gives me the best advice. This is all true. I’ll never forget. I called him when I got engaged. I was like, ‘Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating her for two weeks.’ He goes, ‘Oh, well hold on for dear life.’ It’s a true story.”
Davidson first confirmed his departure on Friday, May 20, after reports revealed he was leaving the show after eight years. Davidson and Kim first met during her hosting gig in October 2021. As Davidson made his emotional exit, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian family were spotted in Portifino celebrating Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker.