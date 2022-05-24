Chris Brown Responds To Woman Who Claimed He Kicked Her Out

The woman's story was prompted by the "We In Miami" podcast's conversation about Brown's sexual history. After the hosts attempted to guess how many women the singer slept with, the woman chimed in with her alleged experience with Breezy.



"I ain't gon' lie, I'm not cool with him," the woman said. "I chilled with him once and he tried me, but he just kinda said, like, 'B***h, if you ain't suckin’ or f**kin’, get the f**k out."



Chris Brown doesn't seem too worried about her claims. The singer is focused on the release of his upcoming Breezy album, which drops on June 24. After teasing his fans for months, Brown finally revealed the official release date and cover art for the album earlier this month. He's also preparing to go on tour with Lil Baby this summer.