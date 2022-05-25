Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Committee Claims Campaign Funds Were Stolen
By Tony M. Centeno
May 25, 2022
Kanye West's bid for President of the United States didn't go well in 2020. However, someone was able to successfully steal thousands of dollars from the rapper's campaign funds.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, May 24, Kanye West's campaign committee sent off a letter to the Federal Election Commission to inform them that someone outside of the committee was able to break into the campaign's bank account and swipe $3,999. An investigation into the matter determined that someone accessed the account three times between December 2020 and February 2021.
The FEC had reportedly flagged the three transactions and the campaign had even tried to get the money back from the First Bank of Wyoming. Unfortunately, they were not able to get their money back. Once the campaign dived into the situation, it was determined that they were the victim. So far, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made. The money was reportedly used to pay off credit card bills, however, TMZ did not provide the owner of the bills in question.
The revelation about Ye's presidential campaign surfaced not long after the rapper-producer revealed new details about his upcoming collaboration with McDonald's. Ye posted an image of his redesigned packaging of a sandwich from the fast food chain on Instagram, which shattered his two-month long hiatus from social media.
The Chicago native is also preparing to release his new song with XXXTentacion, "True Love," following the debut of the late rapper's documentary on Hulu. The release of the record has fans excited about the imminent release of the "final" version of the rapper's next album Donda 2, which he previewed earlier this year in Miami.