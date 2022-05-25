Kanye West's 2020 Presidential Committee Claims Campaign Funds Were Stolen

The FEC had reportedly flagged the three transactions and the campaign had even tried to get the money back from the First Bank of Wyoming. Unfortunately, they were not able to get their money back. Once the campaign dived into the situation, it was determined that they were the victim. So far, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made. The money was reportedly used to pay off credit card bills, however, TMZ did not provide the owner of the bills in question.



The revelation about Ye's presidential campaign surfaced not long after the rapper-producer revealed new details about his upcoming collaboration with McDonald's. Ye posted an image of his redesigned packaging of a sandwich from the fast food chain on Instagram, which shattered his two-month long hiatus from social media.



The Chicago native is also preparing to release his new song with XXXTentacion, "True Love," following the debut of the late rapper's documentary on Hulu. The release of the record has fans excited about the imminent release of the "final" version of the rapper's next album Donda 2, which he previewed earlier this year in Miami.