Lil Keed Laid To Rest During Funeral Service In Atlanta

The memorial occurred shortly after the city of Forest Park, where the late rapper grew up, decided to deny a permit to hold a candle light vigil for Lil Keed. According to a local news report, the permit was denied due to the congestion from the primary election, which was being held on the same day as the planned vigil, and other safety issues.



"Although this may be a difficult time for a great number individuals, the city is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and businesses," city officials said in a statement. "It is our sincere hope that the life of Mr. Render will be celebrated peacefully by all those who wish to remember him and his legacy."



Lil Keed dropped his last album Trapped On Cleveland 3 back in 2020. Since then, he collaborated with the likes of O.T. Genesis, Lil Gnar and his brother Lil Gotit for his song "Rich S**t" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.



Unfortunately, two of Lil Keed's closest YSL brethren Young Thug and Gunna could not make it to the service. They are currently being held at the Fulton County jail after they were recently denied bail amid their ongoing RICO case. The YSL rappers were charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, participating in criminal street gang activity and more.