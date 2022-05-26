Lil Keed Laid To Rest During Funeral Service In Atlanta
By Tony M. Centeno
May 26, 2022
Lil Keed's loved ones gathered to say goodbye to the rapper during an emotional funeral service in his hometown.
On Wednesday, May 25, the late rapper, born Raqhid Jevon Render, was laid to rest during emotional ceremony in Atlanta. Several videos from the service show the rapper's family and friends coming together to honor Keed not long after he passed away due to multiple organ failures. In one video, we can see the pallbearers dressed in all-white as they carried his casket topped with red roses out of the venue where the homegoing service was held and into a black hearse.
Lil Keed's brother Lil Gotit was among the hundreds of guests who attended the memorial. Gotit took to his Instagram Stories to offer a quick prayer for Keed's family and friends.
"As Keed 🤴🏽 gets laid to rest today father God I pray that you give his family and friends the strength and faith today lord that your work is not yet done," he wrote in his Story. "That you will continue to walk with them through the shadows of the valley of death. Give them the courage to always seek after you dear God. May you bless his spirit and accept him into your kingdom of Heaven. In Jesus name I pray. Amen."
The memorial occurred shortly after the city of Forest Park, where the late rapper grew up, decided to deny a permit to hold a candle light vigil for Lil Keed. According to a local news report, the permit was denied due to the congestion from the primary election, which was being held on the same day as the planned vigil, and other safety issues.
"Although this may be a difficult time for a great number individuals, the city is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and businesses," city officials said in a statement. "It is our sincere hope that the life of Mr. Render will be celebrated peacefully by all those who wish to remember him and his legacy."
Lil Keed dropped his last album Trapped On Cleveland 3 back in 2020. Since then, he collaborated with the likes of O.T. Genesis, Lil Gnar and his brother Lil Gotit for his song "Rich S**t" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Unfortunately, two of Lil Keed's closest YSL brethren Young Thug and Gunna could not make it to the service. They are currently being held at the Fulton County jail after they were recently denied bail amid their ongoing RICO case. The YSL rappers were charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, participating in criminal street gang activity and more.