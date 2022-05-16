“Talked to @thuggerthugger1 yesterday,” Lil Gotit wrote. “Keed u fucked him up with this one but we know you guarding him through these times and make sure he gone be alright. We da proud family can’t nothing stop us.”



In a separate story post, Gotit also adds that Gunna is doing "good" however he's "sad" about everything that's been happening to the YSL camp. Both him and Thug have been held at the Fulton County jail without bail since the YSL rappers and 26 of their cohorts were apprehended by authorities last week. Gunna turned himself in not long after Thug was arrested at his home in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.



“Talked to @gunna," Gotit wrote, "he good just sad what’s goin on with twin but everything gone be in our favor."

