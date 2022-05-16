Lil Gotit Reflects On Chat With Young Thug, Gunna After Lil Keed's Death

By Tony M. Centeno

May 16, 2022

Young Thug and Gunna
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Gotit has been going through it for the past few days since he lost his brother Lil Keed. Not long after confirming Keed's death, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he spoke to both Young Thug and Gunna about the fallen YSL rapper while they remain behind bars.

In a pair of Instagram Stories he posted on Sunday, May 15, Lil Gotit shared a brief recap of the conversation he had with Thugger on Saturday. He said that Keed's death "f**ked him up" but they both acknowledged that their brother will be watching over Thug as he goes through the process of facing his RICO case.

“Talked to @thuggerthugger1 yesterday,” Lil Gotit wrote. “Keed u fucked him up with this one but we know you guarding him through these times and make sure he gone be alright. We da proud family can’t nothing stop us.”

In a separate story post, Gotit also adds that Gunna is doing "good" however he's "sad" about everything that's been happening to the YSL camp. Both him and Thug have been held at the Fulton County jail without bail since the YSL rappers and 26 of their cohorts were apprehended by authorities last week. Gunna turned himself in not long after Thug was arrested at his home in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.

“Talked to @gunna," Gotit wrote, "he good just sad what’s goin on with twin but everything gone be in our favor."

Lil Keed passed away on Saturday at the age of 24. At the moment, His cause of death has not been revealed yet. The rapper's passing was confirmed by Gotit, who claimed he witnessed his brother's death in an Instagram post.

"Can’t believe I seened u die today bro," Gotit wrote in his Instagram caption. "I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."

As for Thug and Gunna, legal teams for both rappers have asserted their innocence have received support from fellow artists, family and fans. Thugger's lawyer also claimed that the rapper is reportedly living in "dungeon-like" conditions at Fulton County jail.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.