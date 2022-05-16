Lil Gotit Reflects On Chat With Young Thug, Gunna After Lil Keed's Death
By Tony M. Centeno
May 16, 2022
Lil Gotit has been going through it for the past few days since he lost his brother Lil Keed. Not long after confirming Keed's death, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he spoke to both Young Thug and Gunna about the fallen YSL rapper while they remain behind bars.
In a pair of Instagram Stories he posted on Sunday, May 15, Lil Gotit shared a brief recap of the conversation he had with Thugger on Saturday. He said that Keed's death "f**ked him up" but they both acknowledged that their brother will be watching over Thug as he goes through the process of facing his RICO case.
Lil Gotit says he spoke to Young Thug yesterday 🙏💚 pic.twitter.com/bNi8Zqn6Gz— STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) May 15, 2022
“Talked to @thuggerthugger1 yesterday,” Lil Gotit wrote. “Keed u fucked him up with this one but we know you guarding him through these times and make sure he gone be alright. We da proud family can’t nothing stop us.”
In a separate story post, Gotit also adds that Gunna is doing "good" however he's "sad" about everything that's been happening to the YSL camp. Both him and Thug have been held at the Fulton County jail without bail since the YSL rappers and 26 of their cohorts were apprehended by authorities last week. Gunna turned himself in not long after Thug was arrested at his home in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.
“Talked to @gunna," Gotit wrote, "he good just sad what’s goin on with twin but everything gone be in our favor."
Lil Gotit reveals he’s spoken to Gunna 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QK4m8OFTUr— RapTV (@Rap) May 15, 2022
Lil Keed passed away on Saturday at the age of 24. At the moment, His cause of death has not been revealed yet. The rapper's passing was confirmed by Gotit, who claimed he witnessed his brother's death in an Instagram post.
"Can’t believe I seened u die today bro," Gotit wrote in his Instagram caption. "I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."
As for Thug and Gunna, legal teams for both rappers have asserted their innocence have received support from fellow artists, family and fans. Thugger's lawyer also claimed that the rapper is reportedly living in "dungeon-like" conditions at Fulton County jail.