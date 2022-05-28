Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson are BFF goals!

On an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the "my ex's best friend" singer shared a hilarious story that happened one Easter starring his bestie Pete and a few familiar faces, according to Us Weekly.

"There was this one Easter where I was like, 'Hey Pete, you gotta come, let's go to my friend's house for Easter. He pulled up and he had 40s and he was like, 'Let's do this thing,'" MGK told Fallon. "We went, and it was Sandra Bullock's house. And we walked in and it was like, Jen Aniston and all these (A-listers) and Pete was like, 'Why would you do this to me? We look so stupid! We have 40 ounces and we're at Sandra Bullock's. Why didn't you tell me this is where we were going?!"

Fallon chimed in, "That's America's sweetheart!"

As upset as Pete was about MGK's hush-hush plan, the ex-Saturday Night Live comedian was able to get revenge.

"So it's my birthday last month and he texts me. He's like, 'Hey, I'm about to come to your party. Can I bring a plus-one?' I was like, 'Yeah, of course,'" Machine Gun Kelly recalls. "He pulls up and his plus-one is Robert Pattinson. And I was like, 'You brought Batman to my party?!'"

While we're sure there are dozens of other hilarious MGK and Pete stories they haven't told yet, one thing's for sure — their bond is special. The Good Mourning writer and director opened up about his friendship with Davidson in an interview in 2020:

"I don’t have any siblings, you know, so when you have someone like Pete, like, that’s like my little brother. He’s like my best friend but also like a little brother, so, like, you have the opportunity to live that dynamic of, like, having a sibling. So, obviously, to me, that’s like the dream. Pete’s like that for me."

You can watch Machine Gun Kelly's full Jimmy Fallon interview below: