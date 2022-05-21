Machine Gun Kelly Breaks The Internet With Scantily Clad Photo

Machine Gun Kelly is baring it all in a recent Instagram photo.

To honor his new stoner movie's release, the Good Mourning writer and director shared a photo on social media wearing nothing but a wash cloth with the caption, "i did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts) to prep for my role in Good Mourning. 💪🏼🎬 drop a 🍿 if you got high and watched our movie!!"

"This is your greatest post yet," co-writer and co-director Mod Sun commented on the post that received nearly 200,000 likes in less than half an hour. Other commenters followed MGK's directions and left a popcorn emoji to show their support.

The "emo girl" singer also shared videos and behind-the-scenes photos from the movie set, including footage of actor Zach Villa getting hit with a water balloon and a selfie with Mod Sun.

Good Mourning, which was released in theaters and on demand on Friday (May 20), not only stars the writers and directors, but also Megan Fox, Pete Davidson, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Gata Jenna Boyd, Zach Villa and Whitney Cummings.