Kim Kardashian Asks For Temporary Prison Release Of Uvalde Victim's Father

Kim Kardashian is pushing for the temporary prison release of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim so he can attend his daughter's funeral.

In a Facebook post, Kardashian, who is a staunch advocate for criminal justice reform, called for the release of Eli Torres, who is serving a 25-year sentence in Kentucky for drug trafficking, according to TMZ. He was given the option to live-stream Eliahana Cruz Torres' funeral service, but would rather be there in person.

"Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral. So far their requests have been denied. I ask the Federal Bureau of Prisons to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right," Kardashian said.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Eli Torres opened up about how his past choices brought him to where he is today. "The choices I made, it cost me. I could have prevented this from happening, somehow, some way, as a father. … I could have stopped it somehow. Protected her," he said.