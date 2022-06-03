Gucci Mane Dedicates New Song To 'Mrs. Davis'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 3, 2022
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir have been a match made in heaven for years. The 1017 founder puts his wife and everything about her on a pedestal in the video for his new song.
On Friday, June 3, Gucci Mane released his new track "Mrs. Davis." On the song produced by 30 Roc, ATL Jacob and DB, Gucci raps about how happy he's been with his wife and mother of his child, Ice Davis. He recalls his time in prison when he would fantasize about being back home with Keyshia. Now he's a husband and father who plans on expanding his family.
"Happy wife, happy life, I took my own advice," Gucci raps. "I think about my wife and all that she had to sacrifice (Yeah)/Real humble beginnings, now our life different/My b***h worth a half billi', yeah, my wife different (Oh damn)."
Of course, Gucci had to make Keyshia Ka'Oir the star of the official music video for "Mrs. Davis." In the visuals curated by Omar The Director, Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'Oir and their son, Ice, take off in a private jet. While on the plane, Gucci raps his verses dedicated to Mrs. Davis as she sips on some Luc Belaire Blue. We can also see scenes of the rapper and his wife playing with their son and of Gucci performing at a concert.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir were together during the rapper's incarceration. Shortly after the rapper was released from prison in 2016, Gucci proposed to his girlfriend while at an Atlanta Hawks game. The Wopsters got married nearly a year later at an iced out wedding in Miami. In 2020, Gucci and Keyshia welcomed their son Ice Davis into the world.
Watch the official video for "Mrs. Davis" up top.