Mark Hoppus Makes Hilarious Joke About Hanging Out With The Kardashians

The headlines from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding may have focused on the reality star's family, but plenty of important people from the rockstar's life made the trek to Portofino, Italy, too, including his bandmate Mark Hoppus.

The blink-182 bandleader shared some romantic photos of himself and his wife Skye Hoppus aka "mom and dad" during their trip to Europe without mentioning exactly why they were there. But his latest Instagram post gave it away in a hilarious way.

"Spends one weekend with the Kardashians…" Mark captioned a close-up photo of his wife's backside, which is adorned with a sheer black skirt.

See the funny post below.