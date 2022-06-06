Parkland School Shooter Wants Jury Selection Delayed Due To Mass Shootings

The gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 wants the jury selection process delayed due to the recent strings of mass shootings across the United States, according to NBC 6.

Nikolas Cruz's attorneys filed a defense motion for continuance on June 3, arguing that "the wave of emotion surrounding the recent mass shootings" creates "bias and prejudice against him" among potential jurors. The defense specifically cited the horrific shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, the latter of which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

"To make any attempt to conduct a fair, constitutional trial in the wake of the Uvalde and Buffalo tragedies would be futile," defense attorney Melissa McNeill said in the motion. Cruz's team also mentioned protests against gun violence in response to these tragedies as well as media comparisons between the shootings.

Over the weekend, at least 12 people were killed in mass shootings throughout the country, including 3 deaths at a Chattanooga, Tennessee nightclub and another 3 in Philadelphia.

“Under the current circumstances, it may be extremely difficult for jurors to put those feelings aside and not consider these other shootings in making their moral determination regarding the appropriate sentence in this case," according to the filing.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer could hear the motion Monday as jury selection resumes. Reporters say 35 potential jurors have made it through two rounds of questioning. The selected jury will determine whether Cruz, now 23, will get the death sentence for his crimes or life in prison without parole.