Here Are The Top 100 Restaurants In Texas

Can't decide where to eat today? Good news — now you have 100 restaurants to choose from.

Yelp released its list of Top 100 restaurants in Texas and it does not disappoint! From Mexican and sushi to BBQ and donuts, there's a little bit of something for everyone on this list. Here's how they did it:

To create Yelp’s Top 100 Texas Restaurants 2022 list, we identified businesses in the restaurants and food category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017 and January 31, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of February 1, 2022.

The No. 1 restaurant in Texas is Paper Route Bakery in Austin. Here's why:

Formerly known for having the best cookie in Texas, this little bakery—which originated in owner Aaron Seriff-Cullick’s apartment—is now the go-to destination for incredible cakes. Paper Route Bakery uses only top-flight ingredients—European butter, Belgian cocoa, and locally sourced eggs—to craft whimsical creations like Chocolate Fainting Couch (with a touch of chile pepper) and Banana Pantsuit (banana ganache infused with allspice and rum). Favorite flavors sell out quickly, so arrive at 4 pm when doors open.

Here's a look at the top 10 restaurants in Texas:

Paper Route Bakery, Austin Comfort Cafe, San Antonio Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries & Cakes, Austin Pontotoc Vineyard, Fredericksburg Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe, Spring Kat's Barbecue, Santa Fe Gino's Deli Stop N Buy, San Antonio Arctic Ape Wild Desserts, San Antonio Cool Cow Creamery, Kemah Sushi Spot, Plano

To read the full list, click here.