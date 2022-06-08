Halsey Shares The Scary Scenario That Kept Them Up Last Night

Halsey is giving fans a glimpse into what's been keeping them up at night. As the singer continues on their Love and Power Tour, they took to Twitter to share an intriguing message to fans who will be at the June 8th show in Columbia. "maryland if i seem a little tired today," she wrote, "it’s because my brain kept me up at 2 am begging the question 'how fast could you run down a spiral staircase if a murderer was chasing you?'"

Supportive fans took to the comment section sharing a photo of the massive line of fans camping out at the Merriweather Post Pavilion ahead of the night's show. "We are ready for you regardless," the fan wrote.