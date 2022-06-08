Halsey Shares The Scary Scenario That Kept Them Up Last Night
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 8, 2022
Halsey is giving fans a glimpse into what's been keeping them up at night. As the singer continues on their Love and Power Tour, they took to Twitter to share an intriguing message to fans who will be at the June 8th show in Columbia. "maryland if i seem a little tired today," she wrote, "it’s because my brain kept me up at 2 am begging the question 'how fast could you run down a spiral staircase if a murderer was chasing you?'"
Supportive fans took to the comment section sharing a photo of the massive line of fans camping out at the Merriweather Post Pavilion ahead of the night's show. "We are ready for you regardless," the fan wrote.
maryland if i seem a little tired today it’s because my brain kept me up at 2 am begging the question “how fast could you run down a spiral staircase if a murderer was chasing you?”— h (@halsey) June 8, 2022
Halsey has been unflinchingly honest about their physical and mental health as they hit the road in support of their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. Shortly before the tour kicked off, the singer revealed they had been diagnosed with a series of conditions including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and sjögren's syndrome. They asked fans not to worry saying, "I am on a treatment plan right now, I'm in rehearsals for the tour. I'm really excited and really confident that I'm going to be able to do it in a way that's healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you." During a recent stop in Nashville, Halsey took a moment to address the crowd after revealing they were feeling "really, really, really sick" ahead of the show.
Fans will soon be able to hear a new song from the singer when she drops the single "So Good" and a music video on June 9.