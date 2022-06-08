Iconic South African Chicken Restaurant Announces Expansion Into Texas

An iconic South African chicken restaurant is making its way to the Lone Star State.

Nando's PERi-PERi announced Wednesday (June 8) it would open two locations in Texas as part of a major market expansion plan, according to the Houston Chronicle. These two locations mark the first in Texas, the company said in a press release. The pair of Houston restaurants will be located in Post Oak Plaza in Uptown and in La Centerra in Katy and are slated to open in spring 2023.

"Our authentic flavors were born in South Africa but are built for Houston. We can’t wait to welcome Nando’s newcomers, and loyalists who have long lobbied for us to come to Texas, to this fast-growing city known for its incredible diversity and culinary scene," John Fisher, CEO of Nando’s PERi-PERi USA, said in a press release.

The 3,200-square-foot Post Oak Plaza restaurant (1751 Post Oak) will be Nando's flagship location.

Excited to try it? Here's what Fisher said about Nando's chicken — a must-try: "We marinate our chicken in PERi-PERi for at least 24-hours, so the flavor goes right through to the bone. Then we grill it over an open flame and baste it with PERi-PERi sauce to the customer’s preferred spice level. That’s what makes our chicken so addictive."