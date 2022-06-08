Kourtney Kardashian Annoyed With How 'The Kardashians' Is Editing Kravis
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 8, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian isn't happy with how her romance with Travis Barker is being edited on her family's reality TV show The Kardashians. In a new episode of the show, Kourtney broke the fourth wall to share her gripes about how the show she's on is portraying her, specifically the storyline with her ex Scott Disick. According to Buzzfeed, Kourtney shared her frustrations in the episode with her friend Steph Shepherd.
"[Travis and I] film and have the best time ever, and then we've been watching the edits, and it's been so annoying because they're swirling us in with this Scott drama," she said. "Especially when I saw my engagement episode, editors or whoever is taking it as, 'Let's take Kourtney, she's the chosen one to be the drama.'" She continued, "While shooting our show, we are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show and give notes on the episodes and make sure our stories are being told. I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life, and it's time for our show to catch up."
The reality show has been giving fans some insight into the highly publicized events between Kourtney and Travis and Kim and Pete Davidson that took place in October of 2021. Kourtney and Travis (Kravis) made headlines when Travis popped the question during a romantic beach outing. "That night, I wasn't like, 'God, everyone's such f---ing a--holes for bringing up this' because it wasn't a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night. I didn't even remember it until I saw a cut of the episode," she said. "It's enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn't really exist," Kourtney said in the confessional. "It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality."
Kourtney recently celebrated her marriage to blink-182 drummer Travis after they made it official in a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara in early May. The low-key wedding was immediately followed up with an extravagant Italian ceremony with her sisters Khloe, Kim, Kylie, and Kendal, as well as the rest of the family and their close friends.