Kourtney Kardashian Annoyed With How 'The Kardashians' Is Editing Kravis

Kourtney Kardashian isn't happy with how her romance with Travis Barker is being edited on her family's reality TV show The Kardashians. In a new episode of the show, Kourtney broke the fourth wall to share her gripes about how the show she's on is portraying her, specifically the storyline with her ex Scott Disick. According to Buzzfeed, Kourtney shared her frustrations in the episode with her friend Steph Shepherd.

"[Travis and I] film and have the best time ever, and then we've been watching the edits, and it's been so annoying because they're swirling us in with this Scott drama," she said. "Especially when I saw my engagement episode, editors or whoever is taking it as, 'Let's take Kourtney, she's the chosen one to be the drama.'" She continued, "While shooting our show, we are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show and give notes on the episodes and make sure our stories are being told. I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life, and it's time for our show to catch up."