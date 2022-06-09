The Kardashians Slam Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Khloe Again

In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the show revealed how Khloe Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit. In the heartbreaking scene, Kim Kardashian broke the news to mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian about the NBA star's paternity lawsuit from Maralee Nichols.

Kim immediately calls her sisters to share the upsetting news. "His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and I said, 'Does Khloe know about this?' Khloe doesn't even know." She then ended the call to call Kylie, who didn't hold back on Thomspon asking, "Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?"

Shortly after, Kourtney joined the call and Kim put together the whole timeline of events. "He's asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her," Kim continued. "Khloe threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road—we can check his schedule—and then slept with this girl."

The sisters were shocked by Thompson's actions calling the situation "insane" and a "never-ending swirl," in reference to his previous cheating. Kourtney added, "It's never-ending betrayal, is what it is." Kim finally checks in with Khloe asking, "Did you see what I sent you?" To which Khloe answers, "No. Hang on. What the f---k is this?"

Khloe and Thompson had been on and off since August 2016 and the couple share 4-year-old True Thomspon. The aftermath of the drama will be revealed on the season finale of The Kardashians on June 16.