Travis Barker Shares New Photos From The 'Best Day Of My Life'
By Katrina Nattress
June 9, 2022
Though Travis Barker legally married Kourtney Kardashian in a courthouse on May 15, the following week the couple had a large, romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by friends and family. And the blink-182 drummer is still on cloud nine. In the weeks that have passed since the big day, Barker has been sharing photos from the wedding that show off him and his gorgeous bride. But his most recent Instagram post featured pictures of him getting ready before heading to the altar, with a short but sweet caption: "Best day of my life 🕊"
See Barker's sweet post below.
Unsurprisingly a lot of the headlines from the Kravis wedding focused on the reality star's family; however, plenty of Barker's famous friends were there, too, including Machine Gun Kelly and Mark Hoppus.
His blink-182 bandmate couldn't help but make a joke about hanging out with the Kardashians, and nailed it with a hilarious Instagram post.
Barker's nuptials aren't the only reason for celebration recently. Earlier this month, his son Landon graduated from high school.
"So proud of you @landonasherbarker," he wrote in a sweet message to his son. "It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you."