Travis Barker Shares New Photos From The 'Best Day Of My Life'

By Katrina Nattress

June 9, 2022

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Photo: FilmMagic

Though Travis Barker legally married Kourtney Kardashian in a courthouse on May 15, the following week the couple had a large, romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by friends and family. And the blink-182 drummer is still on cloud nine. In the weeks that have passed since the big day, Barker has been sharing photos from the wedding that show off him and his gorgeous bride. But his most recent Instagram post featured pictures of him getting ready before heading to the altar, with a short but sweet caption: "Best day of my life 🕊"

See Barker's sweet post below.

Unsurprisingly a lot of the headlines from the Kravis wedding focused on the reality star's family; however, plenty of Barker's famous friends were there, too, including Machine Gun Kelly and Mark Hoppus.

His blink-182 bandmate couldn't help but make a joke about hanging out with the Kardashians, and nailed it with a hilarious Instagram post.

Barker's nuptials aren't the only reason for celebration recently. Earlier this month, his son Landon graduated from high school.

"So proud of you @landonasherbarker," he wrote in a sweet message to his son. "It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you."

Travis Barkerblink-182
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.