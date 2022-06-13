Halsey Impressed By Fans After Performing 'So Good' Live For The First Time

Halsey gave their latest single "So Good" its live debut and they couldn't believe the crowd's reaction. During her June 11th New York Governors Ball stop on the Love and Power Tour, the singer treated fans by busting out the new song towards the latter half of her setlist.

"Performed So Good in New York for the first time last night," Halsey wrote in the caption of live video footage of the performance. They also revealed they weren't expecting fans to be able to sing along already. "I can't believe how many people already knew the words."