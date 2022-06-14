Bishop Briggs Bares It All For 'Very Special' Announcement

By Katrina Nattress

June 14, 2022

Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 16 Live Shows
Photo: Getty Images North America

Bishop Briggs has been showing fans her vulnerable side lately, and on Tuesday (June 13) that culminated in the pregnant singer-songwriter announcing "a very special version of 'High Water'" with a polaroid of her laying naked, in the fetal position, out in the middle of the desert. The acoustic version of the song is set to come out on Wednesday (June 14).

The emotional track was written about her late sister Kate McLaughlin, who died last year at the age of 30 after a battle with ovarian cancer. Briggs performed "High Water" and her other new single "Art of Survival" at Coachella, where she broke down in tears.

See her vulnerable post below.

Briggs announced her pregnancy in April.

“I feel like my sister blessed me with this little baby," she said at the time. "It feels like a little present from her, so there’s that light and darkness.”

In fact, the 29-year-old started thinking about becoming a mother when she was in the hospital with Kate. “I was looking at this person that I love so much and thinking that this is the only thing that matters in the world," she said. “Our connections with humans, our family and the deep friendships that we have, that’s the number one thing that matters. I almost wanted to speed up life and get pregnant and hang out with my sister. But it’s ironic that’s when the first seed was planted, because I was in the saddest part of my life, but it became the thing I clung to.”

Bishop Briggs
