Bishop Briggs Bares It All For 'Very Special' Announcement

Bishop Briggs has been showing fans her vulnerable side lately, and on Tuesday (June 13) that culminated in the pregnant singer-songwriter announcing "a very special version of 'High Water'" with a polaroid of her laying naked, in the fetal position, out in the middle of the desert. The acoustic version of the song is set to come out on Wednesday (June 14).

The emotional track was written about her late sister Kate McLaughlin, who died last year at the age of 30 after a battle with ovarian cancer. Briggs performed "High Water" and her other new single "Art of Survival" at Coachella, where she broke down in tears.

See her vulnerable post below.