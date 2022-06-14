Lizzo appeared again later in the evening at Can't Cancel Pride, hosted on Tuesday (June 14) at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and in remote locations. She paid tribute to the legendary Elton John — truly in “the very best way ever,” Can’t Cancel Pride host JoJo Siwa said — when she spoke about the iconic artist and Impact Award recipient. She said in her heartwarming speech, in part:

“Sir Elton John, what makes you an icon and a legend is not just your incredible music, but it’s who you are, how you dedicated your life to the betterment of millions and millions of people through song, through your organizations, but also just by living authentically as your true self. Especially during a time when living as your true self wasn’t always celebrated, when it was dangerous, when people told you not to. You still showed up for yourself and showed the world who you are, and that’s f***in’ bada**. ...You more than deserve it.”

John won the first-ever Impact Award for his humanitarian work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which is celebrating its 30th year.

Lizzo is getting ready to release her next album, Special, on July 15, she announced after dropping “About Damn Time.” Every fan of the “Truth Hurts” icon has been cranking up the volume on her latest song since it released in mid-April. The dance-worthy anthem celebrates that Lizzo is “way too fine to be this stressed.” The highly-anticipated new project follows her massively popular Cuz I Love You from 2019. Lizzo previously announced that she “mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA. 🎶BABY HOW YOU HEALING?🎶 🗣🗣🗣HEALING GOOD AS HELL❤️” After announcing her album release date, Lizzo also took to her social media channels to announce her first tour in three years, “The Special Tour,” which kicks off in September.

In case you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.