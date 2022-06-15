Britney Spears Shares Wedding Mishaps In Deleted Rant Toward Her Brother

Before the rant, Britney's post started on a lighthearted note, giving fans fun details about her wedding, specifically some mishaps that took place with her and guests Madonna and Selena Gomez. "I got my happy on y'all !!! Happy, happy, happy !!!" she started the post. "My friend watched the video of the party and to be exact ... Madonna fell 3 times ... Selena Gomez fell 2 times and I fell once all because of the rose petals. I'm surprised I didn't fall every 5 minutes ... and no, I didn't drink one sip of alcohol !!!"

That's when the deleted post took a more serious turn. "I can't drink a lot ... true story – the 13 years of being in the conservatorship I was drug texted at least 3 times a week ... I don't even really like alcohol ... Meanwhile I heard that my dad would go to bars every night ... and my brother had his shrimp salad with a Jack and coke every night in Vegas after my show and even sometimes before !!! He would never even let me have a sip."

Since the pop icon has deleted her scathing post, you can read it in full here.