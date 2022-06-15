Quavo Reveals A Rare Piece Of Advice He Received From John Travolta

"Just be comfortable being myself and just have fun," Quavo said of the legendary actor's advice. "Don't think about it too much and just put yourself in the situation."



Cash Out, which is directed by former Power producer Randall Emmett, is an upcoming bank heist thriller that's currently being shot in Columbus, Ga. In behind-the-scenes footage that recently surfaced, Quavo was spotted on set while wearing tactical gear while inside a bank. He also joined his co-star Gugliemi on the scene of what appears to be a police investigation. Although his role has not been confirmed yet, Quavo spoke about the upcoming film not long after he posted a photo of himself and Travolta to his Instagram timeline.



Quavo's acting credits continue to build following his appearance on TV shows like Netflix's Narcos: Mexico and FX's Atlanta. In addition to Cash Out, the "Hotel Lobby" rapper is also expected to appear in two other films including Takeover and Wash Me In The River alongside Robert de Niro. Check out more behind-the-scenes footage from Cash Out below.