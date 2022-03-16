Britney Spears Seemingly Deletes Instagram Account

Britney Spears shocked fans when she seemingly deleted her Instagram account on Wednesday (March 16). The pop icon’s Instagram currently directs social media users to a page reading “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” as of publication time.

TMZ reported that the social media platform did not remove Spears’ page, indicating that the singer likely deleted it herself.

Spears, 40, has been filling the since-deleted Instagram account with some liberating (though NSFW) photos, along with lengthy messages about her growth, her struggles, and scathing remarks about her family members and more since Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to end Spears’ 13-year conservatorship. That ruling came in November, which Spears hailed as the “best day ever” as she thanked her fans and those who advocated for her freedom as part of the #FreeBritney movement. The “Gimme More” artist appropriately hashtagged her tweet at the time: #FreedBritney.

Before wiping her Instagram account, Spears flaunted a few new looks on Tuesday (March 15). She explained in her caption, shared by the Daily Mail, that her most recent trip to Las Vegas “gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live !!!!” Spears highlighted her recent spa trip in Vegas and emphasized “I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of.”

Neither Spears nor her fiancé, Sam Asghari, TMZ noted, has appeared to publicly comment on the move to delete her Instagram account.