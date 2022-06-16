Hailey Bieber Shares The Sweet Thing Justin Bieber Did When She Moved To NY
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 16, 2022
Hailey Bieber has given fans an update on how she and Justin Bieber are doing amid some health scares. The model kicked off her interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon by assuring fans that they're hanging in there. "You've had a rough couple of months. How is everything going?" the host asked.
"Everything is good. I'm doing okay. My health scare has, you know, we've moved on from it," Hailey said after suffering stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot in March. "And I'm just kind of allowing my body the time to heal and do its thing, but I'm doing okay. He's also doing okay!"
"Obviously, it's been a weird turn of events the last couple months and the last even few days," she said in reference to Justin Beiber revealing he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. "But he's okay and he's gonna be totally okay," she said to audience applause.
The pop star first announced his diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder on Instagram on Friday, June 13. He shared a video showing the motionless right side of his face. He gave fans another update earlier this week by posting a quick message to his Instagram Story.
After the health update, Hailey discussed moving to the city to start her modeling career. She recalled that Justin actually bought her a TV when she moved into her first apartment on her own. "And he carried it upstairs himself. He unboxed it, did the whole thing. It was really cute." To which Fallon enthusiastically replied, "That's what I'm talking about. Justin, you're a good man. You're a gentleman."