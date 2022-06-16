Hailey Bieber Shares The Sweet Thing Justin Bieber Did When She Moved To NY

Hailey Bieber has given fans an update on how she and Justin Bieber are doing amid some health scares. The model kicked off her interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon by assuring fans that they're hanging in there. "You've had a rough couple of months. How is everything going?" the host asked.

"Everything is good. I'm doing okay. My health scare has, you know, we've moved on from it," Hailey said after suffering stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot in March. "And I'm just kind of allowing my body the time to heal and do its thing, but I'm doing okay. He's also doing okay!"

"Obviously, it's been a weird turn of events the last couple months and the last even few days," she said in reference to Justin Beiber revealing he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. "But he's okay and he's gonna be totally okay," she said to audience applause.