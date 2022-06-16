Pete Davidson Makes His 'The Kardashians' Debut With Inappropriate Joke
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 16, 2022
Pete Davidson has finally made his debut on Hulu's The Kardashians. Well, at least his voice did. On this week's season finale, the Saturday Night Live alum could be heard talking to girlfriend Kim Kardashian off-camera. The moment happened during a post-credit scene while Kim introduced him to her audio editor.
"Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,” she told him. "More than me?” the comedian responded.
“Not more than you,” she responded to his joke with a huge grin on her face. “But she’s probably seen it.” However, Paxy chimed in and set the record straight saying she had in fact not seen Kim's vagina. "You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there. Takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.”
While Pete was never actually seen on camera during the family's first season on Hulu, he was talked about several times throughout the season. Kim and Pete's romance began around October which is when many of the episodes take place. Shortly after they got the internet talking after being seen together at Knott's Scary Farm, Kim told her family that he's "Truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet" in an episode.
In a more recent episode, Kim swooned over the comedian after he had Dibs waiting for her on her private plane because she had been craving them on their recent date. Before the show launched in April, Kim revealed to Variety that she didn't film with her Pete. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said.