Pete Davidson Makes His 'The Kardashians' Debut With Inappropriate Joke

Pete Davidson has finally made his debut on Hulu's The Kardashians. Well, at least his voice did. On this week's season finale, the Saturday Night Live alum could be heard talking to girlfriend Kim Kardashian off-camera. The moment happened during a post-credit scene while Kim introduced him to her audio editor.

"Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,” she told him. "More than me?” the comedian responded.

“Not more than you,” she responded to his joke with a huge grin on her face. “But she’s probably seen it.” However, Paxy chimed in and set the record straight saying she had in fact not seen Kim's vagina. "You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there. Takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.”