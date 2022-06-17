Halsey Has The Best Response To People Saying They Don't Need A Biopic

Earlier this week, Halsey stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they revealed they met their partner Alev Aydin when he was hired to write a screenplay for the biopic about her life. After the interview aired, apparently people took to Twitter to make some snide remarks about the singer not being relevant enough to have a movie about their life.

Halsey hit back on Twitter to set the record straight and managed to turn people's bitterness into a sweet moment. Early morning on June 17th, they tweeted, "I just wanna say RE: “why would Halsey have a biopic”, I didn’t show up somewhere and ask someone to make a movie about me. a studio bought the rights to make it ONE DAY & I said “ok! cool.”

During the interview, Halsey and Fallon both agreed that Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown would be perfect for the role. The actress responded to the interview on her Instagram Story saying she was "so down."