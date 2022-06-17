Halsey Has The Best Response To People Saying They Don't Need A Biopic
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 17, 2022
Earlier this week, Halsey stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they revealed they met their partner Alev Aydin when he was hired to write a screenplay for the biopic about her life. After the interview aired, apparently people took to Twitter to make some snide remarks about the singer not being relevant enough to have a movie about their life.
Halsey hit back on Twitter to set the record straight and managed to turn people's bitterness into a sweet moment. Early morning on June 17th, they tweeted, "I just wanna say RE: “why would Halsey have a biopic”, I didn’t show up somewhere and ask someone to make a movie about me. a studio bought the rights to make it ONE DAY & I said “ok! cool.”
During the interview, Halsey and Fallon both agreed that Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown would be perfect for the role. The actress responded to the interview on her Instagram Story saying she was "so down."
The singer then went on to say, it was the "Best thing that ever happened to me bc the guy hired to write it became my baby daddy!" Halsey and Aydin welcomed their son Ender in July 2021. Halsey's latest song "So Good" is actually about their relationship with the screenwriter. In a tweet after fans were reacting to the song's emotional lyrics, Halsey wrote, "guys stop texting your exes lmao this song isn’t about an ex that worked out later on! It’s about the friend that was always there for me, who I realized I was in love with one day. text that angel instead!!!!!"