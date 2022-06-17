Kid Cudi Announces Lineup For His Inaugural Moon Man's Landing Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
June 17, 2022
Kid Cudi's schedule just got even more stacked. In addition to dropping his new album and Netflix series, the rapper-actor is now in the process of preparing for the launch of his inaugural music festival.
On Friday, June 17, Kid Cudi dropped the diverse lineup for his Moon Man's Landing Festival. He invited his friends Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Pusha T, Jaden, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 070 Shake, Mike Dean, Chip Tha Ripper and YSL rapper Strick to hit the stage. Cudi also recruited his previous collaborator HAIM, Euphoria star Dominic Fike, and DJ E-V to ensure that all his (and his fans') favorite genres of music are included.
SEE U SEPT 17TH!! pic.twitter.com/RqX61LdRNR— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 17, 2022
"Every single person on the Moon Man's Landing lineup I have so much love for," Cudi tweeted before revealing the lineup. "Bringin all my friends to Cleveland to celebrate freedom and love. One full day of awesome vibes curated by me. Cleveland we know how to party so please show up to rage ur faces off 😌✌🏾💖 - Scott."
Cudi joins the likes of other popular artists who have put on their own music festivals like Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, J. Cole's Dreamville Fest, and Drake's OVO Fest. JAY-Z's Made In America Festival is set to celebrate its 10th year in existence this year. Meanwhile, Kodak Black just celebrated the launch of his annual Kodak Black Day Festival on his birthday. LL Cool J is also preparing for the launch of his anticipated Rock The Bells Fest.
Moon Man's Landing will be held in the rapper's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio towards the end of the summer. Pre-sale tickets for the event will start at $99 with VIP set at $299. Make sure to buy yours beginning on June 22 at 10 a.m. If you can't make it, don't worry. Kid Cudi plans to hold his festival every year.
Dont worry boo!! We'll def be back next year!! ✌🏾💖 congrats to ur homegirl!! https://t.co/hw3so0h34s— The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 17, 2022