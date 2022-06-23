Kendrick Lamar Honors Virgil Abloh During Louis Vuitton Show In Paris

By Tony M. Centeno

June 23, 2022

Kendrick Lamar grabbed the world's attention after he performed songs from his new album at Louis Vuitton's showcase during Fashion Week in Paris, and paid homage to the late Virgil Abloh.

On Thursday, June 23, Louis Vuitton livestreamed its extravagant presentation of its Men's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. After Florida A&M University's Marching 100 kicked off the event, Kendrick Lamar chimed in with his mellow performance of "Savior" and "Rich Spirit." He sat on the sidelines of the massive golden runway as he delivered other bangers from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers like "Count Me Out" while uttering Virgil's name repeatedly whenever he could.

"Long live Virgil," he chanted towards the end of "Count Me Out."

K Dot continued his chant about the late fashion designer, who served as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's Menswear in 2018. Prior to that gig, he worked as Kanye West's longtime creative director and founded his brand Off-White. He passed away in November 2021 after losing his private battle against cancer. Since then, numerous rap artists have paid tribute to Abloh like Drake, who recently dedicated his new album to him.

Kendrick Lamar kept echoing Virgil's name throughout his closing performance of "N95." His set at the Louis Vuitton show is one of many to come. Shortly after he dropped his new album, Lamar revealed the plans for his upcoming tour with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. The tour kicks off on July 19 in Oklahoma before it wraps up in Los Angeles in September. Before he tours the country, K Dot is set to headline Glastonbury Festival in the UK this weekend. He's also expected to headline at Rolling Loud Miami at the beginning of his tour in July.

Watch the entire performance up top.

