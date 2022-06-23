These Atlanta Airbnbs Have The Best Private Pools

If you and your family are looking for the perfect Airbnb that allows you to spend quality time in the sun by the pool, look no further than the highest rated private pool properties surrounding the city.

According to Trips To Discover, the best Airbnb rentals available with private pools near the city are the Exquisite gated Buckhead estate at Chastain Park, Luxury Buckhead Oasis Villa with Private Pool, and the Atlanta apartment-private saltwater pool, spa, gym. Each Airbnb offers other luxurious amenities to compliment the pool with nightly rates ranging from $170- $1,070.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the Gated Buckhead Estate at Chastain Park:

"Large groups up to 12 people can rent this estate with a pool that has six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. With chic architecture, 25-foot ceilings, and a vanishing-edge pool, this home is a great choice for families. It has a theater for movie nights, basement where you can play ping pong and billiards, and a location that’s very close to the Chastain Park trails and golf course. Other features of the home are the chef’s kitchen, gated entry, and plenty of parking in the garage and outside of it. The home is in the upscale Buckhead neighborhood and puts you in close proximity to excellent restaurants and shopping."

