Travis Barker Reveals What He Likes 'More Than People' In Adorable Photo
By Katrina Nattress
June 23, 2022
Travis Barker may seem intimidating with his head-to-foot tattoos, but deep down the blink-182 is a huge softie, especially when it comes to animals (he's vegan, afterall). Barker's posted plenty of photos of himself and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian during their romantic Italian wedding festivities, and now he's showing off quite possibly the wedding's most adorable guest: Dolce & Gabbana ambassador Guilherme Siqueira's dog.
"I like dogs more than people 🐕" Barker captioned the sweet photo of him snuggling the pup on a boat.
This isn't the first time Barker has shared this sentiment, or cute pics of him with dogs. Earlier this year he shared a post with his "twin" (who's really a Doberman Pinscher), and last year he declared "Dogs never bite me. Just humans" while sharing photos of a cuddly french bulldog.
See Barker's latest dog appreciation post below.
Though he may claim to like dogs more than people, Barker clearly loves his wife a lot. The couple ended up throwing three different wedding celebrations, but Barker's original plan was even more ambitious: He wanted to marry Kardashian once a month for a whole year.
He also really loves his kids and recently shared a heartwarming message to his son Landon to celebrate his high school graduation.