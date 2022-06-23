Travis Barker Reveals What He Likes 'More Than People' In Adorable Photo

Travis Barker may seem intimidating with his head-to-foot tattoos, but deep down the blink-182 is a huge softie, especially when it comes to animals (he's vegan, afterall). Barker's posted plenty of photos of himself and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian during their romantic Italian wedding festivities, and now he's showing off quite possibly the wedding's most adorable guest: Dolce & Gabbana ambassador Guilherme Siqueira's dog.

"I like dogs more than people 🐕" Barker captioned the sweet photo of him snuggling the pup on a boat.

This isn't the first time Barker has shared this sentiment, or cute pics of him with dogs. Earlier this year he shared a post with his "twin" (who's really a Doberman Pinscher), and last year he declared "Dogs never bite me. Just humans" while sharing photos of a cuddly french bulldog.

See Barker's latest dog appreciation post below.