Cardi B Sounds Off After Getting Mixed Up In Lizzo's 'GRRRLS' Controversy
By Tony M. Centeno
June 15, 2022
Cardi B understands how easy it is to become a trending topic on social media. That's why she had plenty to say when one Twitter user decided to bring her name up in someone else's drama.
On Wednesday, June 15, Cardi B decided to respond to a Twitter user for trying to loop her into the current controversy surrounding Lizzo's update to her "GRRRLS" song. In her response to another tweet, in which Cardi was accused of using an ableist slur, the woman concluded that the Bronx rapper is able to "get away" with it because she's "slim and light-skinned." Bardi wasn't having it.
Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for …People have called me out for plenty of shit .Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK DICK & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD https://t.co/UrYnQaSYMf— Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 15, 2022
"Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for," Cardi B tweeted. "People have called me out for plenty of s**t .Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK D**K & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD."
For the unfamiliar, Lizzo recently got some backlash after she used the phrase "spazz" in her latest song "GRRRLS," which is reportedly a term that's offensive to disabled people. The singer decided to address the misunderstanding head-on by changing the sole lyric and issuing an apology.
"Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of my listening and taking action. As an influential artist, I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."
Bardi didn't address the tweet further after she called out the Twitter user. The rapper is known for being vocal on social media whether its through a viral tweet or an Instagram Live session. She recently went off on critics who judged her plans for her upcoming album. She also vented to her 134 million followers following the Met Gala after she made a joke that wasn't received well and aired out the people who accused Billie Eilish of disrespecting her.