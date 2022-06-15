Cardi B Sounds Off After Getting Mixed Up In Lizzo's 'GRRRLS' Controversy

"Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for," Cardi B tweeted. "People have called me out for plenty of s**t .Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK D**K & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD."



For the unfamiliar, Lizzo recently got some backlash after she used the phrase "spazz" in her latest song "GRRRLS," which is reportedly a term that's offensive to disabled people. The singer decided to address the misunderstanding head-on by changing the sole lyric and issuing an apology.



"Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of my listening and taking action. As an influential artist, I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."



Bardi didn't address the tweet further after she called out the Twitter user. The rapper is known for being vocal on social media whether its through a viral tweet or an Instagram Live session. She recently went off on critics who judged her plans for her upcoming album. She also vented to her 134 million followers following the Met Gala after she made a joke that wasn't received well and aired out the people who accused Billie Eilish of disrespecting her.