Babyface Confirms Album Title & Release Date For His New Album

Babyface has formally announced the plans for his upcoming studio album, and the ladies will definitely be pleased to hear who he's teamed up with for the LP.



According to a report Rolling Stone published on Tuesday, June 28, Babyface confirmed the title of his new album is Girls Night Out. The album is set to drop later this year and will have features from Ella Mai, Kelani, Florida rapper Doechii, Ari Lennox and Queen Naija. The legendary R&B singer-songwriter will drop his 11th studio album via Capitol Records following a new deal he signed with the label earlier this year.