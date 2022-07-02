Another One Of Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalkers Was Just Arrested

The alleged stalker who broke into Taylor Swift's New York City home has been arrested.

The man has been identified by New York law enforcement sources as Joshua Christian, according to TMZ. He was booked Friday (July 1) night for stalking.

On June 12, Christian arrived at the "All Too Well" singer's home shortly before 11 a.m. with the "intent to annoy and harass" her. The alleged stalker used the building's call box to reach Taylor's apartment and she surprisingly answered. Christian allegedly threatened her if "she refused to be with him," prompting Taylor to call the police.

In March 2019, a man was arrested for breaking into and "ransacking" Taylor's apartment in Tribeca. The man, Roger Alvarado, was on probation following his release from jail on February 5. He was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, felony criminal contempt for violating the order of protection, criminal mischief and two counts of burglar tools for the alleged break-in. The same man was previously arrested for breaking into the same residence in April 2019.

Days before the 2018 intrusion, Frank Andrew Hoover, who allegedly threatened to kill Swift's family, was sentenced to 10 years probation.

In September 2020, another alleged stalker Eric Swarbrick, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and sending Taylor letters and emails threatening her life.