Olivia O'Brien And Pete Davidson Set The Record Straight About Past Fling

Olivia O'Brien made an appearance on a podcast which shed light on a past fling that apparently not a lot of people knew about.

On Barstool's BFFs podcast on Wednesday (June 29), hosts Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia asked the "Josslyn" singer about a rumor shared on popular celebrity gossip site Deux Moi that claims she dated Pete Davidson.

"Pete Davidson? What was going on there?" Portnoy asked O'Brien. He then read the Deux Moi post:

"I have it on good authority that Pete and Phoebe (Dynevor) are in fact an item. He ended things with B-list pop star/influencer he had been seeing before Phoebe. Olivia said that the two talk so much, he was so nice, she didn't think there was a chance he could possibly be talking to other girls."

"True or false?" Portnoy asked. A shocked O'Brien responded, "I didn't think that anyone knew about that. I really didn't. ... Yeah, we– that's true. Nice guy. ... He's really sweet. He's a really sweet guy."

The "hate u love u" singer said this fling happened in October 2020. "He texted me and was like 'I'm seeing someone else so I can't," she said about the comedians relationship with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. The two were spotted together a few times between April and June 2021, but never officially confirmed their relationship. It ended in July 2021, according to Page Six.

"I cannot believe you guys found that," O'Brien continued. "That's really crazy. You're the first people to ever ask me about that and I really thought that no one knew about that."

The news of O'Brien and Davidson's past whatever-it-was went viral. Davidson's team was quick to refute the claim. "There is no truth to this. They were friends and hung out a few times," Davidson's rep told Page Six on Wednesday (June 29) after the podcast episode was released.

O'Brien also clarified her own comments on social media, saying they were taken out of context. On her Instagram story on Friday (July 1) she said, "news outlets are taking things i said in an interview (after being asked a VERY specific question) wayyy out of context. i never claimed to date anyone. stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. jesus christ.” She posted a second story, a selfie where she's seen flipping off the camera, and told people to "watch the f---ing interview or shut your god damn mouth."

She's right — she never said they explicitly "dated." You can see it for yourself below and watch the full BFFs episode here: