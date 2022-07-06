Deep Fried Buc-ee's? State Fair Of Texas Reveals Food Contest Semifinalists
By Dani Medina
July 6, 2022
It's almost that time of year, y'all!
The State Fair of Texas recently announced its annual food competition semifinalists — and they do not disappoint. The Texas Big Tex Choice Awards started in June with 51 food entries, according to MyPlainview. The selections were narrowed down to 36 dishes.
This year's food competition has been divided up into three categories: Savory, sweet and the "most creative" from each category.
The second round of preliminary judging will begin in the next few weeks. "The tasting round will judge each semi-finalist on, at minimum, four main ingredients of a finalist-worthy concoction: uniqueness, presentation, creativity and, of course, taste. The judges will also have to defend their rankings against the seemingly simple yet crucial question – how likely is a fairgoer to buy the item?" the State Fair of Texas said in a press release.
The finalists will be announced in mid-August and the top 10 dishes will compete in the final round at the Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony.
Here's a look at the semifinalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards:
Sweet
- Cha-Cha Chata
- Crunchberry Shortcake
- Deep-Fried Buc-ee’s
- Deep-Fried Honey
- Deep-Fried Praline Cheesecake Eggroll
- Deep-Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream®
- Deep-Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings
- Deep-Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll
- Doh-Muff
- Fat Elvis
- Fried Texas Fruit Salad
- La Bluebonnet
- Peanut Butter Paradise
- Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake
- Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls
- The Ultimate Brookie Monster
- Triple Lemon Bliss
Savory
- Bayou Bowl
- Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes
- Chicharron Explosion Nachos
- Crispy Dilly Dog
- Deep-Fried BLT
- Deep-Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks
- Deep-Fried Lasagna Roll
- Deep-Fried Texas Country Cookout
- Dim Sum Loco Burritos
- Fried Charcuterie Board
- Fried Soul Food Eggroll
- Holy Biscuit
- Shaking Beef Salad
- Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie Waffles Sliders
- Texas Hot Bull Ride
- Texas Ranch Hot Wings
- Texas Slide
- Texas Twosome
- Turkey Leg Taquito
For a detailed description of each dish, you can click here. As for what Deep Fried Buc-ee's is, here's a description:
"Buc-ee’s holds a special place in the heart of every traveling Texan, so we’re taking our personal favorite and their number-one selling snack, Beaver Nuggets, to the next level… deep-fried. This delicious sweet and crunchy snack is woven into a batter then deep-fried to perfection, dusted with powdered sugar, and drizzled with silky caramel topping and Beaver Nugget sprinkles. Deep Fried Buc-ee’s – power to the Beaver!"
The State Fair of Texas kicks off on September 30 and is scheduled to run through October 23.