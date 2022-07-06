Deep Fried Buc-ee's? State Fair Of Texas Reveals Food Contest Semifinalists

It's almost that time of year, y'all!

The State Fair of Texas recently announced its annual food competition semifinalists — and they do not disappoint. The Texas Big Tex Choice Awards started in June with 51 food entries, according to MyPlainview. The selections were narrowed down to 36 dishes.

This year's food competition has been divided up into three categories: Savory, sweet and the "most creative" from each category.

The second round of preliminary judging will begin in the next few weeks. "The tasting round will judge each semi-finalist on, at minimum, four main ingredients of a finalist-worthy concoction: uniqueness, presentation, creativity and, of course, taste. The judges will also have to defend their rankings against the seemingly simple yet crucial question – how likely is a fairgoer to buy the item?" the State Fair of Texas said in a press release.

The finalists will be announced in mid-August and the top 10 dishes will compete in the final round at the Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony.

Here's a look at the semifinalists for the Big Tex Choice Awards:

Sweet

Cha-Cha Chata

Crunchberry Shortcake

Deep-Fried Buc-ee’s

Deep-Fried Honey

Deep-Fried Praline Cheesecake Eggroll

Deep-Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream®

Deep-Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings

Deep-Fried Strawberry Shortcake Crunch Roll

Doh-Muff

Fat Elvis

Fried Texas Fruit Salad

La Bluebonnet

Peanut Butter Paradise

Raspberry Chipotle Sopapilla Cheesecake

Smoked Bacon Wrapped Cookie Dough Balls

The Ultimate Brookie Monster

Triple Lemon Bliss

Savory

Bayou Bowl

Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes

Chicharron Explosion Nachos

Crispy Dilly Dog

Deep-Fried BLT

Deep-Fried Brisket Cheese Sticks

Deep-Fried Lasagna Roll

Deep-Fried Texas Country Cookout

Dim Sum Loco Burritos

Fried Charcuterie Board

Fried Soul Food Eggroll

Holy Biscuit

Shaking Beef Salad

Southern Fried Chicken and Sweet Potato Pie Waffles Sliders

Texas Hot Bull Ride

Texas Ranch Hot Wings

Texas Slide

Texas Twosome

Turkey Leg Taquito

For a detailed description of each dish, you can click here. As for what Deep Fried Buc-ee's is, here's a description:

"Buc-ee’s holds a special place in the heart of every traveling Texan, so we’re taking our personal favorite and their number-one selling snack, Beaver Nuggets, to the next level… deep-fried. This delicious sweet and crunchy snack is woven into a batter then deep-fried to perfection, dusted with powdered sugar, and drizzled with silky caramel topping and Beaver Nugget sprinkles. Deep Fried Buc-ee’s – power to the Beaver!"

The State Fair of Texas kicks off on September 30 and is scheduled to run through October 23.