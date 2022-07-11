Harry Styles Teases 'Late Night Talking' Music Video From His Bed

Harry Styles is prepping fans for the next Harry's House song to get a music video. On Monday, July 11th, Harry took to Instagram to post a quick teaser for the upcoming "Late Night Talking" music video. In the announcement teaser, Harry wears blue socks and moves them around while someone whistles in the background. The next shot shows Harry's head peeking out from the bed and wearing a goofy smile at his onset antics.

The music video will premiere Wednesday, July 13th at 12:00 P.M. ET and fans can't wait. "Finally," wrote one fan account. "This isn't real," wrote another.