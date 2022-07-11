Harry Styles Teases 'Late Night Talking' Music Video From His Bed

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles is prepping fans for the next Harry's House song to get a music video. On Monday, July 11th, Harry took to Instagram to post a quick teaser for the upcoming "Late Night Talking" music video. In the announcement teaser, Harry wears blue socks and moves them around while someone whistles in the background. The next shot shows Harry's head peeking out from the bed and wearing a goofy smile at his onset antics.

The music video will premiere Wednesday, July 13th at 12:00 P.M. ET and fans can't wait. "Finally," wrote one fan account. "This isn't real," wrote another.

The last official music video Harry Styles dropped was the album's lead single "As It Was" back in March. Since Harry's House dropped in May, Styles teamed up with James Corden during a hilarious segment on The Late Late Show in which they set out to make an impromptu music video with just a $300 budget and 3 hours.

The duo knocked on doors before getting an answer from an apartment that happened to belong to a Harry Styles fanatic. The girls then help Corden film Styles a great bathtub scene with his iPhone as well as set their living room up to look like a house party for the song "Daylight."

Harry Styles
