Why Fans Think Johnny Depp Calls Out Amber Heard On His New Album

An advanced review on Johnny Depp's new album with Jeff Beck has fans thinking that the actor is calling out his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. According to ET Online, The Sunday Times published a review after getting an advanced listen of the album, which is set to be released Friday, July 15th. The review reported that Depp wrote two original songs from the 13-track album titled 18 and a few of the lyrics they shared have people thinking about the couple's recent legal battle.

In one of his original songs, "Sad Motherf---in' Parade," Depp sings, "You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” according to The Times per ET. "If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Fans believe Depp is taking a shot at Heard who lost their highly publicized defamation lawsuit back in early June. Depp famously sued Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post about surviving alleged abuse from an unnmaed partner.

By the end of the intense six week trial, the jury unanimously decided that Depp was defamed by Heard, who they believed "acted with actual malice." As a result, Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damges while Heard won $2 million in her countersuit against Depp.

In addition to the original songs on Beck's album, Depp also has two cover songs featured. The Pirates of the Carribean actor covered "Caroline, No" by the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, and "Venus and Furs" by the Velvet Underground.