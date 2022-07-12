Khloe Kardashian Asks Kim & Pete Davidson Intimate Question On Instagram
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 12, 2022
Khloe Kardashian addressed the elephant in room, or rather, in sister Kim Kardashian's new Instagram post. After Kim posted a series of photos on Monday, July 11th, Khloe noticed that her sister had her feet resting on boyfriend Pete Davidson's chest in several of the snaps. The reality tv star took to the comments to ask an intimate question.
"Do you guys have a foot fetish too?" Khloe asked in the comments, adding a shocked face emoji. According to Page Six, the comment also references their other sister Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker. However, Kim quickly responded to set the record straight.
"Nope!" Kim replied to Khloe's comment less than 20 minutes later. On the other end, Kourtney and Travis aren't shy about showing affection for each other on social media, and that includes their feet. After their extravagant Italian wedding in May, the newlywed couple posted a series of photos from the big day, which included Barker kissing and biting Kourtney's feet, according to Page Six.
Kim's quick response doesn't mean she and Pete aren't scared to show some PDA. In the recently dropped season 2 teaser for Hulu's The Kardashians, Pete finally makes an appearance and it's a suggestive one. As Pete stands next to Khloe, Kim walks in and asks, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" Pete immediately tossed his phone aside and ran into the bathroom with Kim.