Khloe Kardashian Asks Kim & Pete Davidson Intimate Question On Instagram

"Nope!" Kim replied to Khloe's comment less than 20 minutes later. On the other end, Kourtney and Travis aren't shy about showing affection for each other on social media, and that includes their feet. After their extravagant Italian wedding in May, the newlywed couple posted a series of photos from the big day, which included Barker kissing and biting Kourtney's feet, according to Page Six.

Kim's quick response doesn't mean she and Pete aren't scared to show some PDA. In the recently dropped season 2 teaser for Hulu's The Kardashians, Pete finally makes an appearance and it's a suggestive one. As Pete stands next to Khloe, Kim walks in and asks, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" Pete immediately tossed his phone aside and ran into the bathroom with Kim.